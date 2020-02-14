Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 453,912 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,505,958 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 453,912 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.9% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $92,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,261,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $257,252,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 5,439,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $59.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

