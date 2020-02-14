Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Sells 7,862 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,862 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,706,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,382. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.68. The company has a market cap of $207.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

