Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASGN (ASGN)

2/13/2020 – ASGN had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ASGN had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

1/13/2020 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

1/9/2020 – ASGN had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/27/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/20/2019 – ASGN was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

12/19/2019 – ASGN was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services primarily in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, life sciences and government sectors. ASGN Incorporated, formerly known as On Assignment Inc., is based California, United States. “

NYSE ASGN opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37. ASGN Inc has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 526.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ASGN by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in ASGN during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASGN by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ASGN by 14.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

