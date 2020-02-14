Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laureate Education (LAUR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Laureate Education (NASDAQ: LAUR):

2/11/2020 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2020 – Laureate Education was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/29/2020 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Laureate Education had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2020 – Laureate Education had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $22.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Laureate Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/8/2020 – Laureate Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Shares of LAUR traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,599. Laureate Education Inc has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 811.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

