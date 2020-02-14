Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) Short Interest Update

Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

In other Red Lion Hotels news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 131,000 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $394,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Red Lion Hotels by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.80. 129,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,481. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.80. Red Lion Hotels has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.70.

RLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Red Lion Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

