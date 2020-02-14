Red Pulse Phoenix Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Kucoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 45.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Coinrail, Bitbns and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

