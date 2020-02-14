RED (RED) Price Tops $0.0060

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. During the last week, RED has traded up 108.3% against the dollar. One RED token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. RED has a total market cap of $783,231.00 and $156,563.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006744 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

RED Token Trading

RED can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

