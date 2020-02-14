Redrow (RDW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Redrow (LON: RDW) recently:

2/13/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 920 ($12.10). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,030 ($13.55).

2/5/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 707 ($9.30) to GBX 829 ($10.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Redrow had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Redrow is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price target on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/31/2020 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,030 ($13.55) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 820 ($10.79).

1/14/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 704 ($9.26) to GBX 891 ($11.72). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 860 ($11.31). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Redrow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 665 ($8.75) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Redrow had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON RDW traded up GBX 14 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 827 ($10.88). 2,729,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 997,321. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 777.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 658.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Redrow plc has a 12-month low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 837 ($11.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.36%.

In other news, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53). Also, insider John F. Tutte bought 28,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

