Relex (RLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $240,861.00

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Relex has traded 61.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Relex has a market capitalization of $240,861.00 and $316.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Relex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.97 or 0.03507473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00254319 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00041789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00160281 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Relex

Relex was first traded on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,861,450,597 tokens. Relex’s official website is www.relex.io. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Sistemkoin and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

