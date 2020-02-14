Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Director Homayoun Aminmadani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $106,300.00. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock worth $149,080 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RBNC opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.76 million, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

