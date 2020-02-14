Relx (LON:REL) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Relx (LON:REL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,120 ($27.89). Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,067 ($27.19) on Friday. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,989.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,906.62.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

