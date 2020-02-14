Relx (LON:REL) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of LON:REL traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,073 ($27.27). The company had a trading volume of 3,659,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.62.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.