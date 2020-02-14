Relx (NYSE:RELX) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RELX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.02. 29,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,062,000 after purchasing an additional 175,328 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,526,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,925,000 after purchasing an additional 126,041 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,399,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after purchasing an additional 35,691 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 732,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 112,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

