Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Announces $0.42 Semi-annual Dividend

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.418 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Relx has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Relx has a payout ratio of 26.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Relx to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.33 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.06. 267,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Relx has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $27.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RELX. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.