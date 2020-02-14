Relx’s (REL) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

REL has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,021.30 ($26.59).

Shares of REL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,073 ($27.27). 3,659,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,906.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,100 ($27.62). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

