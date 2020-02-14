REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMYY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,924. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.31. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $15.67.

About REMY COINTREAU/ADR

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

