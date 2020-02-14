Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Downgraded by Barclays

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Remy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Remy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Remy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYF remained flat at $$109.75 on Friday. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183. Remy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $148.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68.

About Remy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

