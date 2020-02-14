Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been assigned a €41.00 ($47.67) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Shares of Renault stock opened at €35.42 ($41.18) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.68 and a 200 day moving average of €46.47. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

