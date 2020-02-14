Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €62.00 ($72.09) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €54.31 ($63.15).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of RNO traded down €0.31 ($0.36) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €34.50 ($40.12). 5,356,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €38.68 and its 200-day moving average is €46.47.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.