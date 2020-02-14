Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 64.90% from the stock’s previous close.

REPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 3,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,917. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Replimune Group has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $548.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.99.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes purchased 1,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,971,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

