Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Announces Earnings Results

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Republic Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.48-3.53 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.44-3.49 EPS.

Republic Services stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.23. 48,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $76.13 and a 12 month high of $99.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.17. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $740,720. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

