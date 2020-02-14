Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $189,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $775,459.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.