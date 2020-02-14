Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Capstone Mining Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.90 to C$1.70 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TSE CS remained flat at $C$0.75 during trading on Friday. 55,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,482. The company has a market capitalization of $291.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.41 and a 52-week high of C$0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 808,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot purchased 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,575.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

