Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 14th (BABA, BN, BYND, CBK, DXCM, FME, FRE, IPGP, JRSH, KAI)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, February 14th:

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Alibaba Group Holding Ltd alerts:

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $106.00 to $117.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.30 ($6.16) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $285.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €78.70 ($91.51) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €59.40 ($69.07) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $170.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $105.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $325.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.