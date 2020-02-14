Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Paypal (PYPL)

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2020 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $118.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $139.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Paypal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Paypal is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Paypal was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

12/23/2019 – Paypal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $137.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $122.99. 5,767,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58.

Get Paypal Holdings Inc alerts:

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,719 shares of company stock worth $8,773,501. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Paypal during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 51.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.