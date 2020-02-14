Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CareDx (CDNA)

CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/7/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/28/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/27/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2020 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CareDx, Inc. is a commercial stage company. It develops, markets, and delivers a diagnostic surveillance solution for heart transplant recipients. The Company provides AlloMap, a noninvasive blood test used to aid in the identification of heart transplant recipients. It is also pursuing other areas of transplant surveillance, such as the use of cell-free DNA (cfDNA) as a biomarker for rejection. CareDx, Inc. is based in Brisbane, California. “

1/10/2020 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/31/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/24/2019 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/17/2019 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. CareDx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.27.

In other CareDx news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $231,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 429,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,941,597.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $265,125.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,626 shares of company stock valued at $543,133. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CareDx by 2,198.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 292,542 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CareDx by 26.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,102,000 after acquiring an additional 609,930 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 1,227.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 2,205.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

