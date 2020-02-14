Research Analysts Set Expectations for Chegg Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) – Barrington Research boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Chegg in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

CHGG opened at $40.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -400.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 231.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 9.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth $213,000.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $1,061,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,741 shares in the company, valued at $18,436,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $348,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,197 shares of company stock valued at $31,730,908 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

