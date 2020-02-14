Research Analysts Set Expectations for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRWH)

Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc (NYSE:TRWH) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Twin River Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Twin River Worldwide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE:TRWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.55 million. Twin River Worldwide had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 12.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Twin River Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

TRWH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. Twin River Worldwide has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

In other Twin River Worldwide news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 10,000 shares of Twin River Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $252,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,654.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twin River Worldwide by 1,224.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 821,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,430,000 after buying an additional 759,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 287,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 175,320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin River Worldwide by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 141,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 61,090 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Twin River Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $2,470,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

