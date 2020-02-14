Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 14th (ACBI, AEGN, ANTO, APOG, AXNX, BGNE, BLFS, CYRX, DAKT, FOLD)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 14th:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.52).

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $155.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Roku, Inc. is involved in creating streaming platform for delivering entertainment to the television. The Company’s products primarily includes Roku 4, Roku 3, Roku 2, Roku 1, Roku Streaming Stick and accessories such as cables, remote controls, power adapters and headphones. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Mexico and France. Roku, Inc. is based in SARATOGA, United States. “

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a hold rating.

