Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

2/12/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $138.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/28/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

1/27/2020 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

1/22/2020 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Beyond Meat had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Beyond Meat had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bernstein Bank. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Beyond Meat had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $106.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $112.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. Beyond Meat has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $239.71.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $2,514,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total transaction of $890,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,046 shares of company stock worth $6,909,590.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

