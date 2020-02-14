Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lancashire (LRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lancashire (LON: LRE) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2020 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 695 ($9.14) to GBX 700 ($9.21). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 870 ($11.44) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 830 ($10.92).

2/10/2020 – Lancashire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/7/2020 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/3/2020 – Lancashire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/3/2020 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 758 ($9.97) to GBX 781 ($10.27). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Lancashire is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 860 ($11.31) price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Lancashire had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/23/2020 – Lancashire was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “reduce” rating. They now have a GBX 551 ($7.25) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 694 ($9.13).

1/21/2020 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Lancashire had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/14/2020 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Lancashire stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 793 ($10.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 601 ($7.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 827 ($10.88). The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,930.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 762.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 724.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is an increase from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

