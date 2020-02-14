Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Announces Earnings Results

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.53 million for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Shares of RSSS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 17,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442. Research Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

