Revain Price Up 7% This Week (R)

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Revain has a total market cap of $19.47 million and $3.45 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Kuna, C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Revain has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.99 or 0.03492597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009686 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00254468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00161138 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Revain was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain.

Revain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox, C-CEX, Kuna, Kucoin, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, BitForex and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

