Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Insider Michael Troutman Sells 20,000 Shares

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) insider Michael Troutman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $710,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,643.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Troutman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rexnord alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Troutman sold 32,500 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,108,575.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of Rexnord stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56.

NYSE:RXN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.29. 548,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.78. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $24.24 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 39.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 21,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,704,000 after acquiring an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.