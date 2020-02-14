Richard D. Parsons Sells 816 Shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Stock

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,592.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:MSG traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $307.49. The stock had a trading volume of 136,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,816. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.29. Madison Square Garden Co has a 52-week low of $247.57 and a 52-week high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Co will post -2 EPS for the current year.

MSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 223,756 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 138,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Madison Square Garden by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

