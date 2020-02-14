Rise Trading 17% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. Over the last week, Rise has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Rise has a market capitalization of $423,481.00 and approximately $257.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051914 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003217 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 141,469,763 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, YoBit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

