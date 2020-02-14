Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.5% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,794 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 211,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 185,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,746.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,084,000 after acquiring an additional 254,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $139.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,555,997. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day moving average of $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total transaction of $608,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.