Robert S. Birch Acquires 10,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $67,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Sutter Rock Capital stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.49. The stock had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.38.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

