Robert S. Birch Acquires 25,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.46 million and a P/E ratio of 22.38.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,128,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,483,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

