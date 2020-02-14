Robert S. Birch Purchases 25,000 Shares of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Stock

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,545,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SSSS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 million and a PE ratio of 22.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,128,000. Resource America Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,827,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

About Sutter Rock Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

