Roger Keith Modder Sells 2,427 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roger Keith Modder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $489,500.00.

Shares of Virtusa stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. The company had a trading volume of 179,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,750. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Virtusa by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

