Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Given New $152.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $165.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.75.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $115.21 on Friday. Rogers has a one year low of $112.72 and a one year high of $206.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its 200 day moving average is $134.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

