Roku’s (ROKU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $190.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $159.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.98.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $139.05 on Friday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -408.96 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.64.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,399,147.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,938,294.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 210,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,803,764. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Roku by 47.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 53.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.