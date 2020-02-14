Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,191 at Goldman Sachs Group

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,186 ($15.60) to GBX 1,191 ($15.67) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 938 ($12.34) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a report on Friday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 485 ($6.38) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 920.78 ($12.11).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 667.40 ($8.78) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 735.48. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33.

In other news, insider Ian Davis bought 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 693 ($9.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,981.98 ($2,607.18). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie bought 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

