Rosenblatt Securities Raises Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $195.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $187.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.83.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $177.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.87. Nice has a 12-month low of $112.58 and a 12-month high of $182.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.04 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Nice by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 129,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the third quarter worth about $1,173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nice by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nice during the second quarter worth about $4,005,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Nice by 310.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the period. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.