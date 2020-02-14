Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,228,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $684,193,000 after buying an additional 138,267 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,829,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $213,029,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,613,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $177,244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,600,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $186,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 978,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $113,965,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.