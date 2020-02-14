Rotharium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00008684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Rotharium has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and $234,172.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.77 or 0.03472654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00250108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00042905 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00158027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

