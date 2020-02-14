Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Roku from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.48.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $8.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.25. The stock had a trading volume of 63,486,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,751,469. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.74. Roku has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 95,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $14,938,294.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,789 shares in the company, valued at $14,938,294.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.31, for a total value of $1,393,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,147.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,081 shares of company stock worth $30,803,764 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,918,000 after purchasing an additional 588,499 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 187.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $1,685,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

