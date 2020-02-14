Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$81.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$74.40.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.49. 821,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,726. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$70.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of C$56.56 and a 52 week high of C$74.67.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.