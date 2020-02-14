Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $230.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $194.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday has a twelve month low of $151.06 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.69.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.65 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Workday will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.13, for a total value of $1,833,574.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 802,275 shares of company stock worth $132,821,744 in the last ninety days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Workday by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 35,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,033,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,162,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 516.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 36,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

